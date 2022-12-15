After a long illness, Judith M. Toloken, 78, passed away peacefully Dec. 5 in hospice in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Alfred Toloken, as well as three sons, Steve (Jennifer), Kevin (Norma) and Garen (Anna) and granddaughter Nia. She is also survived by her siblings Susan, of Eau Claire, Wis., James, of Cincinnati, Ohio, John, of Elk Mound, Wis., and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Frances (Wray) Lessard of Eau Claire and siblings Len, Mary Lou and Loran.

