After a long illness, Judith M. Toloken, 78, passed away peacefully Dec. 5 in hospice in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Alfred Toloken, as well as three sons, Steve (Jennifer), Kevin (Norma) and Garen (Anna) and granddaughter Nia. She is also survived by her siblings Susan, of Eau Claire, Wis., James, of Cincinnati, Ohio, John, of Elk Mound, Wis., and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Frances (Wray) Lessard of Eau Claire and siblings Len, Mary Lou and Loran.
Judy will be remembered as a beloved spouse, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. She graduated with honors from Regis High School in Eau Claire. After several years of living in Wisconsin, she and her family moved to the Chicago area in 1982, residing in Glen Ellyn, Ill.
She worked as a telephone operator and had a long and rewarding career providing childcare. When Judy and Fred retired in 2006, they returned to western Wisconsin to be close to family. They became regulars on the auction circuit in the area and enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels in Eau Claire.
With the arrival of their granddaughter, Judy and Fred returned to Illinois and particularly treasured time with Nia. Judy maintained a lifelong appreciation of the Beatles, Elvis Presley, country and bluegrass music, and in her later years, family genealogy. She especially enjoyed preparing family holiday meals, including her banana jubilee dessert and meat dressings.
Her four-year fight against cancer included some remarkable victories, before it returned one last time. Contributions can be made to animal rescue organizations in memory of her beloved dog Gibson.
