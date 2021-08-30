Judith “Judy” Volbrecht, 76, of rural Augusta, passed away surrounded by her family late Thursday evening, Aug. 26, 2021, at Mayo Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Judith Diane Volbrecht was born on August 15, 1945, to Elgart and Deloris (Zich) Sommerfeldt. She was raised in Fall Creek, where she was baptized and confirmed at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church, attended school in Fall Creek and graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1964. Following her graduation she enrolled in the Secretarial Program at Eau Claire Vocational School and with her degree worked at General Electric in Eau Claire.
Judy was united in marriage to David Volbrecht on June 11, 1966, in Fall Creek.
After their marriage the couple moved to their farm south of Augusta in Bridge Creek Township, and it was here that they raised their two children. After her children were in school she took a secretarial position with the Augusta Farmer’s Union before transferring to the Fall Creek Feed Mill. She briefly worked at Nortech Industries in Augusta before starting with Wal-Mart in Eau Claire, where for 13 years she enjoyed her employment as a door greeter. In addition to her various jobs she also enjoyed giving back to her community by serving on the Augusta School Board for several years, and had also worked on the Bridge Creek Election Board.
Judy was a warm and vibrant individual that loved her family dearly and enjoyed her many friendships. In earlier years she looked forward to her participation with the area slow pitch fun leagues, she was fond of her pet dogs and cats that she raised over the years, and was also interested in watching the various birds that blessed her day, especially her cardinals.
Judy will be dearly missed by Dave her devoted husband of 55 years; son Troy Volbrecht (Kim McMahan) of Augusta; daughter Melissa (Michael) Donaldson of Eau Claire; and beloved grandchildren, Taylor Volbrecht, Autumn Volbrecht and Chase Donaldson; brother Butch (Nan) Sommerfeldt of Brooklyn Park, MN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry Welke of Fall Creek, Dick and Karen Ives, John and Rita Volbrecht all of Augusta; Jim and Kathy Volbrecht of Des Moines, Iowa; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Judy was preceded in death by her father Elgart in 2000; mother Deloris in 2012; sister Bonnie Welke in 1999; and her father and mother-in-law, Harold and Leona Volbrecht.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
