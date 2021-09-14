Judy A. (Engum) Deetz, 78, of Mondovi, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Judy was born in Whitehall, WI on July 29, 1943, she was the daughter of Clayton and Arlene (Kolve) Engum. On September 15, 1962, she married the love of her life, Glen R. Deetz. They shared almost 59 years of marriage.
Judy was passionate about her work. Judy and Glen started their life together owning and running a family farm. In 1973, they started an independent insurance agency Deetz and Associates. Judy worked there for 46 years up until her illness. In 1975-76 Judy owned Arleen’s in Mondovi with her sister-in-law Pat Engum selling women’s wear. In 2005, Judy and Glen started another business, Silver and Stones selling southwest jewelry. They had two stores one in the Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire and one in the Mall of America in Minneapolis. Judy always had good taste in choosing colors and was an excellent decorator. She decorated a number of homes for the parade of homes in and around the Eau Claire area.
She is survived by her husband, Glen; children, David Deetz and Cindy (Kerry) Bauer; sisters-in-law, Pat Engum and Peggy Kolve; brothers-in-law, Ron (Pat), Gary (Linda), James (Jane) and Jan (Sharon) Deetz; and granddaughters, Maddy and Ally Logan. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Clayton and Arlene; brother, Donald; and father and mother-in-law, Lyle and Arvilla Deetz.
For many years, Judy bowled in the Mondovi league and participated in state tournaments. Judy enjoyed and was passionate about playing golf, Judy and Glen played many different courses in Wisconsin and Arizona. Judy also traveled to many countries and states some of which were Ecuador, Norway, Sweden, Africa, Greece, Monte Carlo, Russia, Spain, Reno, Las Vegas, and Branson. Judy also enjoyed her trips out west buying jewelry for their stores.
Judy was very close to her family and friends. Her Friday nights out with friends was very special to her. She was very loved by many. We will all miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel, 679 Hehli Way. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
