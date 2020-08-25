Judy L. Gilbertson, age 77 of Eau Claire, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Eau Claire.
Judy was born on November 30, 1942 to John and Evelyn Flynn in St. Paul, Minnesota. She married Gary Gilbertson in Fairchild on August 6, 1960. Judy enjoyed tending to the flowers in her garden, dancing, performing in plays, and traveling. She was a nurse for 38 years, retiring in 2006. Most of all, Judy loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Jeffrey (fiancé Stacy) and Julie (LaMoine) Dohms; grandchildren: Heather (Tobie) Matherne, Bridget (Corey) Balts, Jerome Gilbertson, Brandon (Amanda) Dohms, and Troy (Brooke) Gilbertson; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Logan, and Carter Matherne, Brynn, Cailyn, and Carson Balts, Raydyn, and Landyn Gilbertson and Ethan Daniels, Colton and Parker Dohms, Addison, Delaney, and Alexis Gilbertson; a half-brother Steven Walker; half-sister Shirley Berlin; and a special friend John “Jack” DeMarco. She is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents John and Evelyn; husband Gary; son: Jerome “Jerry”; sister: Janet Flynn-Haskins.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. We will be streaming the funeral service on the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Facebook page.
Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.