Judy Grobe

MADISON — Judy Myree Grobe (Gehrking), age 72, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 12, 1947, in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of Clarence Gehrking and Edna Waters.
Judy graduated from Elk Mound High School before going on to UW Eau Claire and then attended UW Madison. Prior to retirement, she worked as a teacher and secretary to many students throughout various schools in the Madison area. Judy loved to travel, and had taken trips to South America, Europe and many parts of the U.S. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church for over 40 years. Judy had a great sense of humor, and how she loved her mini-Schnauzers! She was a “grandmother” to many families in her neighborhood, and a “foster mom” to many kids who attended Memorial High School. She loved hosting exchange students.
Judy is survived by two sons, Scott Grobe and Jeffrey Grobe; and a brother, Gene Gehrking. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Nancy Gehrking.