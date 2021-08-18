Judy Hills, age 81, went home to sing with the angels on Sunday, August 15, 2021 after a battle with dementia. Judy was born on March 9, 1940, in Spooner, Wisconsin to Gordon and Marion (nee Whitehead) Casler, where she grew up on a dairy farm in the Spooner area.
Judy graduated from Spooner High School in 1958. She then went on to Barron County Normal School for a teaching degree. Judy met and married Donald Hills on November 11, 1961, in Spooner, WI. Judy and Don owned and operated Don’s Standard in Rice Lake for 38 years and actively participated in the Rice Lake Community. Judy was an active member of the Moose Lodge and Elks Club. She enjoyed bowling, painting, ceramics, visiting with family and friends, and road trips around the United States. Her sense of humor, love, and cuddles will be greatly missed.
Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Hills, at home; daughters Denise (Brad) Kaiser of Colorado Springs, Co, Sherri Hills of Rice Lake, WI, Jean Hills of Rice Lake, WI; grandchildren: Chris (Bev) Kaiser of Colorado Springs, CO, Nicole (John) Picarella of St. Louis, Mo, Hunter, Autumn, and Tanner and Koltunski and step-grandson Joshua Ladd of Rice Lake, WI; great grandchildren Alexis, Marissa, Anna, Johnny Picarella, Adianna, Miguel, Joshua, Romeo Kaiser; great-great grandchildren Nina Jordan and Eleanor Bequette; sister in laws Deannna, Bev, Vickie; many nieces and nephews; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Richard, Gene, Jerry, Jon, Sharalee Casler; and a very special “Son” Thomas Lemler.
The family would like to thank Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake, for their outstanding care of Judy.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Atloona. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Entombment will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
