Judy Patrie

Judy C. Patrie, age 73, of Eau Claire died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Bloomer, under the care of Hospice, and surrounded by family.
Judy was born on March 9, 1946 to the late Lyman and Alice (Gunderson) Schnoor in Bloomer, WI. On June 15, 1968 she married Richard A. Patrie. Together, they raised two children, Andrew and Nicole. For Judy, family was everything, and hers extended far beyond shared DNA. Over the years, her home became a hub of hospitality and non-judgement. And like the Greek myths of old, no traveler was ever turned away. Lanky, long-haired high school boys had a place for their rock band to practice. Preppy pom-pom girls found a pizza waiting for them in the oven.
There were neighborhood gatherings around their fire-pit every summer, and in their home every Christmas season, a season Judy liked best because she could over-indulge her other great passion: baking/cooking (her cookies and her lefse have become the stuff of legend). No one ever left her home unfed or unwelcome.
A farm girl at heart, her compassion for the life she built around her was remarkable even into its final days. She often said, "Everything will be fine. You're all going to be ok." And we will be. Judy showed us how.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Andrew (Adrienne) Patrie and Nicole (James) Ebben; grandchildren, Caleb and Simone Patrie and Campbell and Jett Ebben; brother, Kirby (Diann) Schnoor; sister, Nancy (John) Nielsen; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman and Alice, and her brother, Gilbert.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday August 5, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) followed by a time of sharing memories at 7:00 pm. Interment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
