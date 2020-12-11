Julia Phillips, 102, of River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, December 7, 2020.
Julia Dorothy Phillips, daughter of Richard and Anna (Anderson) Anderson was born on November 20, 1918, in Roland, Iowa. Julia was raised in Iowa where she was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church in Roland and confirmed at Memorial Lutheran in Nevada. She graduated in 1938 from Fernald High School in Fernald, Iowa. At her parent’s home in Nevada on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1938, she was united in marriage to Marion Phillips. The couple farmed Marion’s home farm for several years before purchasing a farm outside of Nevada, and it was here their 4 children were born. The couple eventually moved to California, where Julia had been employed by McDonald Douglas in the dietary department of the plant. While living in California her husband Marion passed away in June of 1973. She later moved to the state of Washington before moving to an apartment in Eau Claire in 1997 to be near her 2 daughters. She lived in her apartment for 10 years and then between her daughters for the next 10 years, before moving into River Pines over 2 years ago.
Julia had a wide range of interests; she was a 4-H Leader in Iowa, a member of the Son’s of Norway when in Washington, and a garden club enthusiast. She enjoyed crocheting and over the years made many beautiful dollies. Her cooking and baking was always delicious and her family was especially fond of her lefse. With her brother and niece she was able to visit her father’s homeland of Denmark as well as the other Scandinavian countries.
Julia will be dearly missed by her 2 daughters, Celeste and Donald Luedtke of Eau Claire, Sally and Mike Weggen of Fall Creek; son, Robert and Kim Phillips of Rockport, TX; 9 grandchildren, Mark (Katherine) Luedtke, David Luedtke, Scott (Michaela) Weggen, Daron Weggen, Eric (Jessica) Weggen, Greg Weggen, Robert (Phung) Phillips, Kristi (Jory) Sparks, Brett (Katie) Phillips; 12 great grandchildren, Kayla and Kuger Luedtke, Shalonda, Myisha and Joseph Weggen, Amanda Weggen, Rachel, John and Alexis Weggen, Claire An Phillips, Janson and Wyatt Sparks, and Phillips baby girl soon to be born; 4 great-great grandchildren, Ashton and Landon Buch, Ethan Popp, Charlie Brauner. She is also survived by her brother Ernest Anderson of Madrid, Iowa. In addition to her husband, Julia was also preceded in death by an infant sister at birth, son Joseph Richard Phillips at age 10; and sister-in-law, Katherine Anderson.
A visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at E19675 St. Rd 27, Fall Creek, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Nevada Cemetery in Nevada, Iowa. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
The family would like to thank the staff of both River Pines and Moments Hospice for the excellent care given to Julia while she was with them.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .