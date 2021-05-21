Julian Johnson

Julian C. Johnson, age 75, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with terminal cancers. Julian was born May 28, 1945 in Mondovi, WI to Julius O. and Agnes (Nichols) Johnson. Julian spent the majority of his life in the Mondovi area living with his mother. He touched the lives of many people with his smile, joy of many hobbies, and storytelling.
Julian never had a formal job, but he enjoyed sharing stories of his life growing up on the farm, driving horses, and mischief he had gotten into as a child. He enjoyed spending his days working on “woodworking” projects, collecting his treasures, fishing, riding on the pontoon boat, thrift sales, and visiting with his extended family which included the Bednar/Ouverson clan. The family and his guardian would like to thank the Bednar and Ouverson family and the ARC Eau Claire, Inc. for their care and support of Julian. Julian’s friendly smile and joy of spending time with people endeared him to everyone who was lucky enough to have spent time with him.
Julian is survived by his nieces Pat, Jackie and Linda; his nephew Sonny; as well as many other relatives and many friends.
Julian was preceded in death by his father Julius; his mother Agnes; and his sister Joybelle.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor David Irgens officiating, with a luncheon to follow. A Visitation will be held one half hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the luncheon at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.