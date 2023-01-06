Juliana Fedie Photo01042023.jpg

Juliana Fedie, age 99, of Eau Galle died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home in Eau Galle with her family by her side.

Juliana was born on January 18, 1923, in rural Mondovi. She was the daughter of Louis and Cecelia (Brunner) Brantner. Juliana grew up in Modena and attended school in Modena. After school, she helped on the farm and helped babysit her nieces and nephews. Juliana married Benedict J. Fedie on June 16, 1942, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. After marriage, they moved to Eau Galle, where they farmed and raised their family. Juliana was proud of the fact that she worked until the age of 90. She was a long-time employee of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle. Juliana also was a member of St. Henry’s polka choir and served on the PCCW as president and group leader. In April of 2014, Juliana won the award of Woman of Light by the La Crosse Deanery.

