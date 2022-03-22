Juliane M. Webb, age 58 of Eau Galle, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County Health Care Center in Menomonie.
Julie was born on July 18, 1963, in Durand. She was the daughter of William and Elizabeth “Betty” (Brantner) Webb. Julie grew up in Eau Galle attended St. Henry’s Catholic School and graduated from Durand High School in 1982. Julie worked as a nanny in the Durand area as well as in the Chicago area for many years. She then worked for the Handy Mart and Subway in Durand until her early retirement due to health reasons.
Julie enjoyed quilting, crafting, baking, making candy, word searches and puzzles. She was a long-time member and current President of the Durand American Legion Post Auxiliary. Julie was also serving as the current President of the Bi-County American Legion Auxiliary, serving Buffalo and Pepin Counties. She was active at St. Henry’s Catholic Church and the PCCW. Julie was always smiling, lighthearted and upbeat.
Julie is survived by her siblings; Richard of Eau Galle, Ronald (Patti) of Magnolia, DE and John (Deb) of Eau Claire; sister-in-law; Jeanine Webb of Chippewa Falls; stepsiblings; Clinton Follansbee of Ellsworth, Edward Follansbee of Stockholm, Greg (Melissa) Follansbee of Eau Claire, Denise (Mark) Hutter of Amery and Diane (Brent) Matter of Menomonie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; Bill and Betty Webb; stepmother; Virginia Webb and one brother; William D. Webb Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice for all the loving care and support for Julie.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00AM Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Eau Galle with Rev. Jerry Hoeser officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-7:00PM Friday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Memorials may be made in Julie’s name to the Durand American Legion Auxiliary or St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.