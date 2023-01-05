Julie Piel, 62, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at her home in Chippewa Falls.

Julie was born on June 8, 1960, to Clifford and Cecilia (Boos) Zwiefelhofer. She grew up in the Tilden area and graduated from Chi Hi with the class of 1978. On August 21, 1999, she married Edgar Piel.

