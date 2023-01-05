Julie Piel, 62, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at her home in Chippewa Falls.
Julie was born on June 8, 1960, to Clifford and Cecilia (Boos) Zwiefelhofer. She grew up in the Tilden area and graduated from Chi Hi with the class of 1978. On August 21, 1999, she married Edgar Piel.
Julie enjoyed baking and sharing her treats with her family as well as her work family. She liked reading, bingo, trips to the casino, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, but most of all she cherished time spent with all her grandkids and family.
Julie is survived by her mother, Cecilia Zwiefelhofer; children, Dawn (Jason) Gerke of La Crosse, Matthew (Jillian) Zillmer of Fall Creek, Carrie Korn (significant other JJ Monpas) of Chippewa Falls, and Lucas (Ericka) Zillmer of Chippewa Falls; 16 grandchildren; siblings, Mike (Rosanne) Zwiefelhofer, Pauline (Dave) Stertz, Frances (Chuck) Schindler, and Donald Zwiefelhofer; brother-in-law, Don Naset; along with many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; husband, Edgar; and sister, Pam Naset.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with Deacon Dan Rider officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery, town of Tilden, Chippewa County, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family that will be donated to a charity dear to Julie’s heart.
