Julie Severson

Julie Ann Severson, 57, beloved Mom, Nana and baby Sister, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County, in Menomonie, WI. She was born on April 6, 1962 in Stanley, WI, the daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret (Diebel) Severson. Julie graduated from Stanley High School in 1980. She went on to serve her country in the Marines.
Julie worked at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls for many years. She enjoyed bird watching, reading and loved her cats Simon and Harvey and the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her son Ray (Rachel) Michael of Kenosha, two granddaughters Ariana and Addison Michael, whom she adored; her brother Lane Severson of Boyd, sisters Rhonda (Gene) Barta of San Antonio, TX, Sandi (Bob) Cox of Stanley and Deb Bergeron of Bloomer, and her “Bestie” Teri Friedel. Julie is preceded in death by her parents and one brother Bruce Severson.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. August 2, 2019 at Plombon Funeral Home — Stanley. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. In Lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to ALS Support Group of NW WI.