June A. Perrenoud (Gram) 90, of Cadott passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2020.
June was born on June 1st, 1930, to Henry and Bessie Wood in Nebraska. June loved to fish, play bingo several nights a week with her friend Delores, taking many trips to Laughlin with her daughters and granddaughter. She thoroughly enjoyed her red hat club, most of all she loved spending time with her girls and their families. June had just celebrated her 90th birthday with a parade. Her goal was to make it to 90 and she did! Moms quick wit unfiltered sassiness will be missed by all who knew her!!
June is survived by 4 daughters Pat (Art) Osvold, Kathy (Chuck) Reed, Susan (Mark) Sedlacek and Chris (Jerry) Jakubowicz; Grandchildren Bill (Char) Starck, Art (Kelly) Osvold, Jeremy (Jenni) Osvold, Sean Osvold, Ginger (Jeff) Waegli, Joshua (Nicole) Reed, Mark Jr. (Stephanie) Sedlacek, Michael (Shadah) Sedlacek, Jennifer (Shawn) Knox and Justin Jakubowicz. Also survived by numerous Great Grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and sisters Jackie Theriot and Rita Alexandar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Steve Perrenoud, daughter and son in law Pamela and Dale Starck and sisters Gloria Thorpe, Bonnie Lynn and Sandra Leibowitz.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, with Rev. Don Drollinger officiating at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI.
Inurnment will be in the Bohemian National Cemetery in the Town of Arthur, Chippewa County at a later date.
A Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Monday, June 22nd, 2020, and also One Hour prior to the Services Tuesday morning at the Funeral Home.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the Services, Social Distancing, NO contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.