June Larson Dewitz was born on June 9, 1922, in the town of Boyd, Wisconsin, to C.A. and Gertrude Larson. Her grandfather nicknamed her “June Bug,” which was her moniker while growing up. June attended elementary and high school, graduating from Cadott High School in 1940. She was active in music and chorus, singing with her sister Jeanette. After graduation she attended nursing school at the American Hospital in Chicago. During World War II she worked as an RN at the Percy Jones Army Hospital in Michigan.
June married Herman Dewitz in 1947 and lived in Fall Creek, Wisconsin, for 21 years. During this time June worked at Sacred Heart Hospital as a surgical nurse. After their children graduated from high school the family moved to Eau Claire. Upon retiring from Sacred Heart Hospital June worked at the Clairmont for four years. During her retirement years she and her husband Herman delivered Meals on Wheels for 15 years, earning a Lifetime Volunteer Citation from Royal Credit Union for this volunteer service.
June and Herman also wintered in Florida and Texas for several years.
June was an avid golfer and continued her love of music by singing in the Our Redeemer Church Choir with her sister, Jeanette and daughter, Janet. June was also active in the Our Redeemer congregation, working with her sister on many projects. She especially liked working with children and enjoyed the craft activities with her daughter during Vacation Bible School. During her free time she also liked to draw and paint! June will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and good neighbor.
June Dewitz was preceded in death by her parents, C.A. and Gertrude Larson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeannette and James Finley, Lorraine and Larry Wendt, Darren Hanson and Wallace Tanz. Also brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Hugh and Margaret Oliver, Don Russell, Gustave Jr.and Hazel Dewitz, Norman and Audrey Dewitz, Carl and Esther Strassburg, Victor and Helen Lane, Lawrence and Arlene Dewitz; and son-in-law, Dave Kunert.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Kunert; son, John Herman; sister, Margaret (Larson) Hubbard; and sister-in-law, Ruth Dewitz; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to the church service. The memorial service will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall Street, Eau Claire, WI, on Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Carlton Kangas and Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Grace Lutheran Communities River Pines for their loving and compassionate care. (Stokes and Mundt Funeral Chapels are assisting the family).