June A. Finch, 94, formerly of Augusta, passed away Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
June Arlene Finch, daughter of Rupert and Lottie (Schultz) Brunzlick was born Feb. 7, 1928. June was a life long resident of Augusta and a baptized and confirmed member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She graduated as the Salutatorian of the Augusta High School class of 1946. While in high school June worked as an usher and ticket taker at the Augusta Theater and pin setter at the bowling alley. On August 17, 1947, June was united in marriage to Alvin Daniel Finch. In addition to her role as wife and mother, she worked for many years in Augusta at Shong Drug Store and before retiring had also worked in the office of Augusta Housing.
June had served as a Sunday school teacher and President of St. Paul’s Sunday School. She was a talented seamstress who not only sewed for her family but for others as well, in addition to teaching sewing in her home. Over the years she maintain beautiful rose gardens outside her home and loved spending time with her canine companions, Angel, Spirit and especially B. J. As she grew older and less active she spent hours stamping and creating beautiful greeting cards.
After her husband Dan passed away on Dec. 12, 2018, she entered Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
June will be dearly missed by her daughter, Diane (Al) Johnson of Patton, MO: son Don (Connie) Finch of Eau Claire; 4 grandchildren, Peter Schroeder of Wauzeka, Jason Schroeder of the state of Arkansas, Zachary (Dana Bertelsen) Finch of Fort Atkinson, Sarah (Justin) Matott of Cadott; 10 great grandchildren, Bethany, Maia and Jamey Schroeder, Jackie Ryddner, Marcus Schroeder, Isaac, Lauren and Emily Matott, Ewan and Benjamin Finch; and one great great grandchild; 2 sisters, Doris Gitzlaff of Eagle, Elinor Schultz of Minot, ND, sister-in-law, Joan Fandre of Lockport, NY; brother-in-law James Finch of Saint Germain; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, June was also preceded in death by her parents, Rupert and Lottie; son David in 2007; brother, Richard (Audrey) Brunzlick; and in-laws, Robert Gitzlaff, Ken Schultz, Jim Fandre and Ellen Finch.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank June’s “Wissota Place family” for the excellent care she received these past 4 years and to St. Joseph’s Hospice for their guidance and assistance at this time in June’s life.
A Memorial Service to celebrate June’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta. Friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.