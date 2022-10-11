June A. Finch, 94, formerly of Augusta, passed away Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.

June Arlene Finch, daughter of Rupert and Lottie (Schultz) Brunzlick was born Feb. 7, 1928. June was a life long resident of Augusta and a baptized and confirmed member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She graduated as the Salutatorian of the Augusta High School class of 1946. While in high school June worked as an usher and ticket taker at the Augusta Theater and pin setter at the bowling alley. On August 17, 1947, June was united in marriage to Alvin Daniel Finch. In addition to her role as wife and mother, she worked for many years in Augusta at Shong Drug Store and before retiring had also worked in the office of Augusta Housing.

