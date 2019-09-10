June Garnett

June M. Garnett, 88, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
June was born on April 25, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, a daughter of Richard and Winifred (O’Flanagan) Kelley. On September 19, 1953, June married Roger N. Garnett at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
June worked as a bank teller at First Wisconsin National Bank in Eau Claire and also sold AVON for many years. June and Roger enjoyed traveling around the country in their RV after retirement, making lifelong friends along the way. June was also involved at St. Olaf Catholic Church in the PCCW group. June was 100% Irish and always enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. June cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
June is survived by three daughters, Janet (Pat) Arnette of Eau Claire, Julie Slicer (Eric Cornelius) of Versailles, IN, and Jane Bowman (Jeff Selden) of Chippewa Falls; two sons, David Garnett of Eau Claire and Dan Garnett (Peg Richgels) of New Hope, MN; 11 grandchildren, David and Scott Garnett, Jason (Jennifer) Arnette and Melissa (Nick Anderson) Arnette, Kelly (Kris) Miller, Kyle (Measha Vieth) Arnette, Kari Garnett, Michael (Alisha Haglund), Jessica (Sam Patrick), and Jeremy Slicer and Morgan Bowman; 11 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Tessa, Gianna, Cianna, Weston, Addison, Grayson, Reese, Sullivan, Deegan, and Scarlett; brother, Gordon (Marie) Kelley; sister, Terry Giacomini; sisters-in-law, Geri Kelley, Charlotte Kelley and Beverly Boettcher; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Roger; parents; and siblings, Denny Kelley, Carol (Jerry) Gebhard and Ronald Kelley; and brother-in-law, Joseph Giacomini.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday September 12, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the Mass on Friday at church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St. in Eau Claire with Father Frank Corradi and Deacon Bob Chittendon celebrating the Mass. Entombment will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Eau Claire.
