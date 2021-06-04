June M. Hagen, 92, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2021 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
She was born July 12, 1928 in Ruby, WI to Ed and Mildred (Luke) Bonn. She is a graduate of Stanley High School. June married Florian Hagen on September 26, 1945, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huron, WI. Florian preceded her in death March 27, 2003.
Growing up, June was proudly the secretary of the Busy Bee 4-H Club in Ruby, WI.
June and Florian married shortly after she graduated high school and soon began to raise their family. She was a homemaker and raised her 11 children. From the mid to late 70’s, her family operated root beer stands, first in Durand and then in Chippewa Falls “Irvine Drive Inn” and then the A&W in Eau Claire. She also worked as a Nurses Assistant at the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
June was an avid reader, Scrabble player, enjoyed planting flowers in her garden and working on crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Dee), Richard (Phyllis) both of Florida, Ed “Dan” (Beth), Kevin (Kathy), Nancy all of Wisconsin, Jeffrey (Nancy) of Arkansas, Debra of Iowa, James (Suzanne) of Florida, Thom (Wendy) of New York and Greg (Holly) of Florida. Sixty-five grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Kay Diamond of Wisconsin.
June is further preceded in death by her parents; son, Dave; brothers, Kenneth and Ed Jr. and sister, Bonita Dixon.
June will forever be remembered for her sass, feistiness and sometimes an inappropriate comment or two. Several years ago, June was asked how she wanted to be remembered, “Throughout my life, and with the love of my life, I have given birth to many precious lives. They in turn have touched lives and given birth to the next generations. I’ve had tough times and good times but have always tried to do the best with love in mind.”
A special thank you to Mom’s caregivers, who treated her like family: The staff at Grace Edgewood, Kristi and Jennifer from Inclusa, and Carli Palmer.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at the Cornell Cemetery.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com