June A. Harrison (nee Blakley), 102, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Heritage Court Memory Care, Eau Claire.

June was born on March 8, 1920 in township of Red Cedar, WI to Eber and Phoebe (Mars) Blakley. She attended Dunn County Normal School. After graduating she taught at a 1-room school. She married Elwood Harrison and had three children; Lynn, Elva, and Ruth

