June A. Harrison (nee Blakley), 102, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Heritage Court Memory Care, Eau Claire.
June was born on March 8, 1920 in township of Red Cedar, WI to Eber and Phoebe (Mars) Blakley. She attended Dunn County Normal School. After graduating she taught at a 1-room school. She married Elwood Harrison and had three children; Lynn, Elva, and Ruth
June was a very active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Elk Mound. Christ was her center throughout her life. June loved traveling, fishing, and baking pies. She was an inspiration to many and will be missed greatly.
June was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers. She leaves behind her children: Lynn (Patricia) Harrison, Elva (Michael) Koepp, and Ruth (Paul) Howard, 2 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 1 great great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in June’s memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, Elk Mound are appreciated.
A funeral service for June will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 105 S. Holly Ave, Elk Mound, WI 54739. Visitation will be one and a half hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Waneka Cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family.