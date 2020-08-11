June Ellen Johnson, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020.
June lived the farm life for most of her years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and spending time with her family.
June was preceded in death by her husband, David Peter Johnson.
June is survived by her children, Timothy David Johnson, Tina Agnes Sheppard, Ted Matthew Johnson, Penny Margaret Robinson, and Crystal Joy Miller; her 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren who all loved her very much. She will be greatly missed.
Private family services will be held. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.