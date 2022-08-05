June M. Knowlton, 88, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
She was born on June 12, 1934, to the late Clarence and Eline Knowlton (nee Bean) in Eau Claire, WI, and graduated from Eau Claire High School. In June of 1953 she was united in marriage to Carl Acker. June worked for 25 years at Regal Ware as an Executive Secretary. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh. On September 19, 1987, she was united in marriage to Ned Sengpiel. June was very active as a member of the AAUW (American Association of University Women), where she was the chapter treasurer; Red Hatters; Vagabond Ski Club; American Kennel Club; Interfaith Caregivers; Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader; and Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend for over 50 years, where she was a Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible school counselor. She was an avid golfer until she was 83 and enjoyed skiing until she was 79. June also enjoyed camping, scuba diving, biking, canoeing, trap shooting, gardening, and tennis. Together June and Ned trained and raised dogs, and had the top English Setters, English Field Cockers and Small Munsterlanders. Their three dogs were the foundation for the Small Munsterlander breed in the United States. One of them (Fritz) was the Dog of the Decade for that breed. June especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all her grandchildren, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Those June leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Dana (Judy) Acker, Orin (Brenda) Acker, Robin (David) Sheets, and Lynette (Charles) Hensley; nine grandchildren, Jamison Acker, Thomas Acker, Tristan Acker, Garrett Acker, Cory Acker, Spencer Acker, Chance Hensley, Mathew Sheets, and Alec Sheets; five great-grandchildren, Liam Acker, Atlas Acker, Douglas Acker, Colton Hensley, and Mia Sheets; her twin brother, Leon (Lynn) Knowlton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rachel Sheets; her son, Douglas Acker; first husband, Carl Acker; second husband, Ned Sengpiel; two brothers, Douglas (Nina) Knowlton and Clarence “Bruce” (Jean) Knowlton; and her sister, Joy (Roy) Cox.
A memorial service in remembrance of June will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church, 323 S. Fifth Ave., West Bend. Burial will be Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie, WI, on Saturday, Sept 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Memorials to Legacy Hospice, Elm Grove, WI, in June’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Legacy Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with June’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
To plant a tree in memory of June Knowlton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.