June Daisy Novak, age 85, passed away July 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie from pancreatic cancer. She was born June 15, 1937, in Menomonie, WI to Harvey and Ione (Torgerud) Mittelstadt and was the second of four children. She grew up on the family farm near Elk Mound and attended Elk Mound schools.

On June 18, 1955, June married Eugene Novak of Haugen, WI and moved to Red Wing, MN.