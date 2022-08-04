June Daisy Novak, age 85, passed away July 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie from pancreatic cancer. She was born June 15, 1937, in Menomonie, WI to Harvey and Ione (Torgerud) Mittelstadt and was the second of four children. She grew up on the family farm near Elk Mound and attended Elk Mound schools.
On June 18, 1955, June married Eugene Novak of Haugen, WI and moved to Red Wing, MN.
Later they moved to Minneapolis where she became the Food Service Manager for FMC. June developed an interest in genealogy and later traveled to Utah and Europe to pursue family research. She moved to Menomonie after Gene passed away and spent her years there being very involved in the Dunn Co. Genealogy Society, neighborhood gatherings, and family trips. June was a member of St. Katherine’s Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed many camping and fishing trips with Gene during their 50 years of marriage.
June is survived by her sister, Vickie (Del) Crowell; nieces, Kimberly (Edwin) Martinez, and Laurel (Jeff) Rabe; sister-in-law, Pat Novak. She is further survived by her great nieces, nephews, cousins, and her cat, Ebony.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Dale and Bryce, brother-in-law, Wilfred Novak and nephew, Tim Crowell.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with a luncheon to follow. Rev Shawn Kauffeld will be officiating. Burial of the ashes will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Dunn Co. Genealogy Society of Menomonie or the Women of St. Katherine’s Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff of Mayo Clinic Health System-Menomonie and The Neighbors of Dunn County for their compassion and kindness.