June O. Schmidt, 91, of Augusta, passed away in hospice care early Friday morning, May 6, 2022, in Lake Hallie, where she was living in an adult family home.
June, daughter of Palmer and Ida (Risen) Gunderson was born March 21, 1931, in Naples Township of Buffalo County. The family moved to Eleva when she was very young and she graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School. After high school June had worked in Eau Claire at the Carmel Corn Shop and then at Presto Industries.
June was united in marriage to Carl Schmidt of Augusta, on June 8, 1951. In addition to raising their 4 daughters, the couple farmed most of their married life around Augusta, before moving into the city of Augusta in 1974. After her marriage she had worked at Fabri Tek and in the bakery of the Consumers Co-op, both in Eau Claire. With her husband she also drove semi truck.
June loved socializing and truly enjoyed her involvement with her Homemaker’s Club, St. Paul’s Lutheran Ladies Society, the Beautify Augusta Committee, the local Red Hats, and her square dancing companions. June and Carl both enjoyed old time music and putting on the various costumes that she made to go almost anywhere to square dance. She also enjoyed outfitting her family at Halloween.
June will be dearly missed by her 4 daughters, Gail Schmidt of Augusta, Jeanne (Joe) Risler of Osseo, Cindy (Keith) Jonas of Kirkville, New York, Christine (Joe) Randall of Portales, New Mexico; 7 grandchildren, Stacy (Chad) Hoffman, Micheal (Erica) Jonas, Jessie (Kara) Jonas, Sarah (Brian) Bethke, Travis (Taylon) Randall, Sally Risler (Travis), Johnathon Randall; 8 great grandchildren, Trenton Bethke, Adrianna Bethke (Sawyer), Cole Jonas, Derek Hoffman, Ethan Hoffman, Natalie Bethke, Samuel Jonas, Ava Jonas; 2 great great grandchildren, Slade Randall and Amelia Jonas; 2 brothers, Phil of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Stanley Gunderson of Eleva; several nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Ida; Carl her beloved husband of 53 years who passed away on June 17, 2004; sister Rebecca as an infant; and brothers, Al, Elsworth, Clayton and Eugene Gunderson.
Due to failing health, for the past two and half years June had been a resident at Jane Schlageter’s Adult Family Home in Lake Hallie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Jane and her family for the wonderful care and love that June received while she was a part of your family.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta, with Pastor Gary Sahs officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
Carl and June are now together again dancing in heaven.
