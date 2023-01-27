June Yolanda Wolfkiel, age 98, passed away peacefully at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, WI on Dec. 22, 2022.

June was born to Nels and Opal Jensen on August 5, 1924 in Sioux Falls, SD. She graduated from Cameron High School and later attended Stout University in Menomonie, WI where she earned an associate’s degree in interior decorating. After graduation from Stout, June moved to Los Angeles where she trained at Barker Brothers Interior Design in preparation to become a sales representative with them.

Tags

Recommended for you