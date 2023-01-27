June Yolanda Wolfkiel, age 98, passed away peacefully at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, WI on Dec. 22, 2022.
June was born to Nels and Opal Jensen on August 5, 1924 in Sioux Falls, SD. She graduated from Cameron High School and later attended Stout University in Menomonie, WI where she earned an associate’s degree in interior decorating. After graduation from Stout, June moved to Los Angeles where she trained at Barker Brothers Interior Design in preparation to become a sales representative with them.
June married Allan Wolfkiel in November 1965. They were happily married for 51 years until his death in 2016.
In their career life, June and Al worked at Herberger’s of Rice Lake, WI, and Bostwick Decorating Services in Janesville, WI before starting their own business, Al’s Country Store in Haugen, WI. After selling that business, they moved to Florida to be near June’s mother. During this time June worked as a greeter and tour guide at Lakeridge Winery in Clermont. In 2003 June and Al moved back to Wisconsin, settling in Chippewa Falls where they worked at Country Village Closeouts until their retirement.
June was an avid gardener and surrounded herself with beautiful flowers and plants. She loved to paint and to share her artwork with her friends. She and Al were pet lovers and adopted many lucky pets that became part of the family.
June was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Malcolm; her husband, Al; stepsons, Michael and Dennis; and grandniece, Jolyn.
She is survived by her sister, Joy; several grandnieces and nephews; stepson Michael’s family; niece, Brenda Shellenberger; and grandnephew, Beau Brubaker.
June was a compassionate, caring person who lived life fully and with joy. She will be sadly missed by family and friends who loved her.
Special thanks and appreciation to Alyssa with Inclusa, who was very helpful and supportive of June in her last years of life.
A private Celebration of Life for June and Al will be held in June 2023 at the Wayside Cemetery in Barron, WI with assistance of Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel.