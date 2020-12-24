Junior Skoug

Junior Albert Skoug, age 91, of the Osseo/Strum area, died Friday December 18, 2020 at Rolling Meadows of Strum.
Junior was born September 11, 1929 in Sandwich IL to Albert and Rosella (Griese) Skoug. He was a high school graduate who studied teaching for two years at UW-LaCrosse before getting his Carpenters Union Card; which kept him gainfully employed his whole life. Junior married Betty Ann on August 19, 1950 and had two sons Jason and Kevin. She later passed on September 18, 1974. Junior spent the happiest and last 23 years, with the love of his life, Janet Skoug.
After retiring Junior became a wine-maker for the last 30 years. Along with that he became a snowbird enjoying his annual migration to the South Padre Isles for some 25 years. It was there on the beach that he enjoyed fishing for whitefish to bring back for the annual fish fry he had with his duck hunting buddies. He loved both duck hunting and deer hunting; his last deer shot was shortly after his ninetieth birthday. Junior also enjoyed the occasional game of golf. He will be truly missed by all whom he called friend.
Surviving Junior is his soul-mate Janet Skoug; his sons Jason (Priscilla) Skoug of Dubuque IA and Kevin (Camille) Skoug of Strum WI; his six grandchildren Joshua (Kathryn) Skoug, McKenzie Skoug, Ryan (Mary) Skoug, Nathaniel (Rebecca) Skoug, Erica (s/o Mike) Wiedrich and Lucas (Sarah) Wiedrich; his 12 great-grandchildren Annika, Callan, Ander, Cruz, Damien, Dominic, Julianna, Becket, Carter, Ethan, Annebelle and Nora.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Ann and his parents.
A small memorial service for Junior will be Saturday January 9, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum for relatives and close friends. Friends may call on the family during a Visitation from 1:00 until 2:00 at the Church. Pastor Valerian Ahles will officiate. Burial will follow the service at St. Pauls Lutheran Cemetery in Strum.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.