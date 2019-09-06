Justin Robert Strandt, 41, of Eau Claire, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Justin was born in Eau Claire, WI, the son of Ginger Winget and Robert Strandt (deceased). He grew up in Eau Claire with his 3 sisters and his mom and dad. He worked as a carpenter and shared his talents and amazing creativity with many. Justin had a big heart, too big, to a fault. He was a kind-hearted soul who always wanted to do the right thing. He brought his love of people to personal interactions, his work ethic, his craft and most of all to his nieces and nephews that he loved so much and meant the world to him. He gave his whole-heart to his work, family and friends and left a piece of his heart in every home he worked in. Justin was an excellent carpenter, loved poetry, was an amazing artist.
He is survived by his mother, Ginger; loving sisters, Amber (Shane) Liddell, Kimberly (Gentrick) Davis and Emilee (Josh) Patrow and three nieces (Abigail, Samantha and Sydnee) and three nephews (Grayson, Xander and Ranen). Justin is also survived by his Maternal Grandparents (Ralph and Betty) and many aunts and uncles and cousins. Justin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Strandt; Grandparents, Carl and Christena Strandt.
“Following your heart provided you with purpose. Your authentic truth is your imprint in this world. Each one of us has a unique individual authenticity. When we pursue our dreams and aspiration the world opens up more in our favor. We get to create a place of power. Following your heart means pursuing your highest calling. We cannot do or follow passion halfway in our lives. We must be ALL IN!”
By: Justin Strandt.
Justin is at peace now in the arms of his dad whom he longed to see again. “I will be okay, mom” Justin Strandt
The family will be having a private gathering to celebrate Justin’s life.
