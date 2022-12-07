Juverna Mae (Christianson) Hilson, age 90, of Colfax, took her last earthly breath on Monday, December 5 at the Colfax Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Juverna was born in Colfax, Wisconsin, on November 1, 1932 to Elmer and Bessie (Olson) Christianson, the fifth of eleven children. She graduated in 1950 from Colfax High School and on December 30, 1951, married Raymond Hilson at Colfax Lutheran Church, where she was also baptized and confirmed. She later joined Ray’s home church, North Running Valley Lutheran Church, where she remains a member. Ray preceded her in death on September 14, 2007.