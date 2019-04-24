Kae Lieberman

Kae E. Lieberman, 75, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire after a courageous fight against cancer that ended way too soon.
Kae was born to Wesley and Vera (Bullene) Nissalke on July 23, 1943 in Winona, MN. She attended Winona State University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education and her master’s degree in Education at UW-Eau Claire. She was a teacher for 31 years, starting in 1967 and retiring in 1998 as a kindergarten teacher for the Eau Claire School District. Kae donated yearly to Feed My Children and Eau Claire Literacy Foundation to insure children had books to read and food for the holidays. She was very giving and had a heart of gold especially for her only Granddaughter Paige. Through teaching and donations, Kae touched thousands of children’s lives and up to the end, wanted to make sure donations continued. She enjoyed vacationing in Florida and spending time at her cabin in Chetek with friends and family.
Kae is survived by her son Jeffry (Jennifer) Lieberman (FL); grandchildren Paige Lieberman (WI); brother Alan Nissalke (FL); significant other of 34 years John Wald (WI); ex-husband Bill Lieberman (WI) whom known for 60 years and other relatives and special friends.
Kae was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Nissalke.
“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.” — Eleanor Roosevelt. Kae has done absolutely this and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Smith Funeral Chapel with Chaplin Tracy Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi, WI. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.