Kae Marie Sperber, 71, of Augusta, WI passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born on September 12, 1950 in Bloomer, WI to Arthur & Evelyn (Jones) Berg. She attended St. Olaf School and graduated from Regis High School in 1968. Following high school, she attended District 1 Technical Institute (now CVTC) and graduated in 1970 with an associate clerical degree. She worked at Chippewa Motor Freight and on the Sperber family farm. Kae trained as a CNA in Augusta, and worked at the Nursing Home in Fairchild. Shortly after, she worked at Moe’s Diner in Osseo. While working all of these jobs, she was a silent partner with the Augusta Bakery. Her true career, however, was being a mother to all.
Kae is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; son Mackenzie Sperber; daughter-in-law Ceiara Lindsley; granddaughters: Delilah, Daliah, and Delilacea; and a grandson Godrick Sperber. She is also survived by brothers Allan (Ann) Berg and Mike (Bonnie) Berg, sister Kris (Joel) Moldenhauer; aunts Ceil Pitsch, Joan Johnson, Karen (Dan) Frank, and Rita (Otto) Brandenburg.
Those who knew Kae, knew she was a mother to all. Her care and compassion for others was shown in every way. She would babysit the neighborhood kids, even once they were no longer kids. One could speak ill of her child and she wouldn’t care to believe it. Family was her love in nature. She went to college and received her degree, yet here she was educated beyond that with her consideration and care. People took advantage of her love, but she continued loving just the same. No one could hurt her family; she was the protector. For her passing we are sad, but also thankful for the life she lived. Thank you for everything, mom.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St, Eau Claire with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 pm at the church until the time of service.
