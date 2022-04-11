Our beloved Shirley M. Kaiser, 86, of Fall Creek, WI, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley, Gilbert, AZ on March 17, 2022, with family at her side.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held at the Town of Spencer Town Hall, S670 Karau Avenue, 5:30-8:30PM on May 16, 2022. Visitation Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 9-10:30 AM followed immediately by a Catholic Mass at St. John’s Church, W. Blodgett Street in Marshfield, WI. A private burial will follow the service at West Spencer Cemetery, Spencer, WI.
Shirley was born in Spencer to Emil and Adelina (Schade) Weiland. Shirley and her brother Ronald lost their mother at a young age; their father later married Marie (Loss) Weiland. She is survived by Marie, one brother, two sisters, her eight children and their father, Donald Kaiser. She is also survived by 57 grandchildren/great-grandchildren and was pre-deceased by her father, biological mother, brother Ronald, and her daughter-in-law Kathy Kaiser, all of Wisconsin.
Shirley was well-loved by her family and was known for her tender heart and compassion toward others. She ran her own seamstress business and continued using these skills throughout her life. Shirley had several community jobs with many years of service for the Marshfield Clinic. Shirley enjoyed design, decorating, birds, gardening, walking, dancing, NASCAR, staying active and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1982 E. Woodside Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85297. Condolences can be sent to a private email: ShirleyKaiser2022@gmail.com.