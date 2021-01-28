Kami Yaeger

Kami M. Yaeger age 51 of Colfax, received her angel wings on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie after a short battle with cancer.
Kami was born June 19, 1969 in Menomonie. She was the daughter of Norman and Dixie (Mitchell) Yaeger. Kami grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1987. Kami worked various jobs in the area before working for Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire for 24 years, and most recently was working at EirMed in Menomonie.
Kami loved to spend time with her niece and nephews. She enjoyed going to the races on Friday nights, gardening, deer hunting and reading. Kami was very devoted to her family and was always ready to help her parents and her siblings with anything.
Kami is survived by her parents, Norman & Dixie of Menomonie; two sisters, Carla (Hal) Smalley of Eau Claire; Penny (Mike) Hoffman of Eau Claire; a brother, Mike (Stacy) of Knapp; a niece, Leah and three nephews, Ethan, Noah and Mason; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday January 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will follow the services at Cedar Falls Cemetery, rural Menomonie.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM Saturday until the time of the services at the church. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.