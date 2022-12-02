Karalene (Kari) Meyer passed away peacefully at home, Nov 15, 2022, from natural causes.
Karalene Marie Siewert was born at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire on Nov 5, 1961, to Richard and Marlyn Siewert — the 5th of 6 children.
She grew up on the family farm south of EC, always participating in the many (mis)adventures that accompanied the “Siewert 6” and their numerous animal companions. She was an advocate for her furry friends, which lasted throughout her life.
She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in EC. She attended Brackett Elementary, Central Jr. High and Memorial High School —graduating with the class of 1980.
She married Steve Meyer in 1984 and they lived most of their married life in Las Vegas, NV, with his daughter, Stephanie, and their son, Dale.
Karalene was a people person and worked her entire career in the food and beverage industry. Her cheerful personality and quick wit made her a favorite with the patrons.
In 2015, after their divorce, Kari moved back to Eau Claire, enjoying the many family get-togethers. She also loved the camaraderie with her friends at Olivers Tavern and the afternoon chat sessions with her Hamilton Ave neighbors.
She is survived by her son, Dale, of Las Vegas; step-daughter, Stephanie (Dave) Leifeld, and family of Hastings, MN; siblings, Jackie (Mike) Dahl-EC, Larry (Susan) Siewert-Mt Dora, FL, Pete (Nancy) Siewert-Golden Valley, MN, Bill (Bonnie) Siewert-EC, Cathy Siewert-EC, Andrea (Brian) Titulaer-Green Bay; paternal aunt, Ilene Steinmeyer of Menomonie; maternal aunt, Bonee Dewitz of EC; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and Steve Meyer, the father of her son.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Siewert; mother, Marlyn Pagel; step-father, Theron Pagel; uncles, Paul Steinmeyer, Loren Dewitz, Gene Kurschner, Harvey and David Olson.
We would like to thank the staff and patrons at Oliver’s for making Kari a part of their family and her Hamilton Ave apartment neighbors for their emotional support. A special thank you to Yvonne Larson and Dawn Schroeder, who were not only neighbors and friends, but also Kari’s Guardian Angels. Your kindness and friendship meant the world to her.
A Celebration of Life for Kari will be held at Oliver’s Tavern, 3228 London Rd., Eau Claire, on Saturday, December 10, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
