Karen Alf, 84, resident of Grace Woodlands skilled memory care in Eau Claire has passed away from effects of Alzheimer’s disease.
Karen Dagny Anderson was born at the old Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire October 23, 1937, the daughter of Marten Anderson and Mabel Amalia Johnson Anderson. She grew up on the family farm in Seymour Township. Several times in her childhood she was ill with debilitating diseases but bravely overcame them. She attended Bowman one room district school for eight years. She entered Eau Claire Senior High School with the class of 1955 but due to effects of earlier illnesses she completed only two years.
She was confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She was presently a member of First Congregational, UCC in Eau Claire.
She was an active member of the Seymour Hustlers 4-H club, becoming a leader in sewing. Until dementia stole her memory she expertly sewed, knitted and crocheted. As she recovered strength she contributed to the success of the family farm, gardening and working with the dairy herd.
When Presto began projectile manufacturing in the 1960s she began working and met James Alf whom she married on September 26, 1970. She assisted him in the portable sawmill business and about 1990, when they lived at Onamia, MN and he was driving semi she earned her CDL and became a driver for Marten Transport. Together they delivered loads in every state except Vermont. In 2007 they moved to the Mountain Ash Condos in Eau Claire. She entered a memory facility on her 83rd birthday. A special thanks to the staff at Grace Woodlands for their wonderful care.
She is survived by her husband Jim, of Eau Claire, stepdaughter Julie Alf Erickson, step granddaughters, Cassie Steurer, Caitlin Steurer and Brittany (Ryan) Correll, step great grandchildren Cheyten and Deycen Hill, Sienna Stuerer Williams and Riley, Madisen, Easton and Ryker Correll; two brothers, John and Richard (Marion Jean) Anderson, sister-in-law Ellen Anderson, Brother-in-law Arthur (Susan) Alf, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters Carol Miller and Betty Foss and brother Robert, brothers-in-law Fred and Rod Alf.
A memorial at the time of interment of cremains in the spring is planned.