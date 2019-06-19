Karen Amundson, 72, died peacefully at Clark County Rehab & Living Center on Sunday, June 16, 2019, with family by her side.
Karen was born on May 17, 1947, in Eau Claire, WI to Oliver and Alice (Bushendorf) Amundson. She attended Elk Mound schools and graduated with the Class of 1965.
Karen enjoyed her work at the Center of Care in Eau Claire for more than 20 years. She was a witty individual who liked to travel, fish and visit with friends.
Karen is survived by her sisters, Judy (Larry) Gibson and Ruth (Les) Olson; nephew, David (Jamie) Gibson and their children, Gage and Reagan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Clark County Rehab and Hope Hospice and Palliative Care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lenmark-Gosmrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, with Pastor John Miskimen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Elk Mound, Dunn County. DUE TO CONSTRUCTION, ACCESS TO FUNERAL HOME BY WAY OF GRAND AVE IS CLOSED. PLEASE USE 2ND AVE ENTRANCE.
