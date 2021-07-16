Karen M. Bell, 67, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with her daughters at her side.
She was born September 18, 1953, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Donald and Florence (Fehr) Benson. Karen graduated from Regis High School and went on to get her Associates Degree in accounting. She worked as an accountant at the family business, Fehr Concrete, until the business sold in 1990.
Karen married Roger L. Bell on September 20, 1980, in Eau Claire. They enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Long Lake together. He passed away on May 18, 2015.
Karen enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles and watching NASCAR, as well as spending time with her nine cats, all of which she rescued, and her dog.
Karen is survived by her two daughters, Christine Bell of Eau Claire and Amanda (Michael) Gazda of Chippewa Falls; siblings, Denise LaPoint of Eau Claire, Luanne (Matthew) Capodice of Weston, WI; and by many cousins and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; her brother-in-law, Joseph LaPoint, and many aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Memorials are preferred to the Eau Claire County Humane Association online at www.eccha.org or pet rescue charity of your choice.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.