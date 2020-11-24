Karen Bisek

Karen M, Bisek, 76, of Independence, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Karen was born April 11, 1944, in the town of Seymour, Eau Claire County, to Carl and Gladys (Johnson) Stai. She married LaVern Bisek on September 14, 1963 in Eau Claire. He died December 28, 2006.
The couple farmed in Arcadia township until 1992. Karen was also employed for over 30 years at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall. She and her husband entertained people for over 40 years as part of the Bisek Polka Band. She looked forward to spending time with family and friends and loved to play cards. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and sharing her goodies with others. Her rosettes will be missed this holiday season.
Karen is survived by three children, Nancy Bisek (Greg Starks) of Eagan, Minn., Michael A. (Linda) Bisek of Arcadia and Kim (Eric) Williams of Shakopee, Minn; sister, Alice (Charles) Spehle of Colfax, sister-in-law, Betty Zilla of Independence; brother-in-law, Jack (Jackie) Bisek of Verona; granddaughter, Danielle (Bradley) Dobie; grandchild-in-law, Melissa Tweedale; great-grandchild, Blake Dobie with baby boy on the way; three step-grandchildren, Gregory Starks, Kennedy Kolaas and Alec Conrad; nieces, nephews and her beloved cat, Melcome.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern; two brothers, Donald and Charles Stai; four sisters, Bev Curler, Shirley Curler, Grace Dittner and Carol Murtishaw and grandson, Dylan Schank.
Mass of Christian Burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.
