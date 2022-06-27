Karen Mary Blachowiak, loving wife, mother, and grandma, passed away in the early hours of June 12, 2022, at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN after a brief illness.
On November 19, 1947, one of the sweetest souls was born in Milwaukee, WI to John and Mary Jungwirth. Karen grew up in West Allis, Wi and attended St. Rita Elementary School. She graduated from Pius XI Catholic High School in 1965. After high school, she attended the Milwaukee County School of Nursing, graduated with an RN degree, and began working as a school health nurse.
It was at a dance that Karen met her future husband, Jerome “Skipper” Blachowiak, and they married on June 21, 1969. They were married for almost 53 years and were devoted to each other. After Jerome graduated from Marquette University, the pair moved to Eau Claire, WI, eventually settling on Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls where they raised their family. Once the kids were older, Karen returned to her nursing career. After Jerry retired they moved to Stone Lake, WI. Soon after, the couple began wintering in Summerfield, FL, eventually living there permanently. Karen and Jerry loved their Florida friends and enjoyed the warm weather and many activities offered in their community.
Karen loved everyone and was everyone’s biggest cheerleader. She attended countless basketball, football, baseball games, pom pom dances and gymnastic meets when her children were younger and made sure to videotape most of them. She remembered everyone’s birthdays, graduations, and special days. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and spent many hours praying for her loved ones. She enjoyed swimming, boating, going for walks, RV tripping as a family with the Pulte cousins, visiting her German relatives, taking cruises, playing cards, shopping, spoiling her grandchildren, and listening to Elvis, the Beatles, and country music. Above all else, Karen loved spending time with her family and friends. She was known to end most phone conversations with “Love you! bye, for now.”
Karen is survived by her husband Jerry, children Anna Burns, Becky (John) Maher, Chris (Steph) Blachowiak, David (Tiersa) Blachowiak, dear beloved sister Marilyn, 11 grandchildren (Avery, Samantha, Addison, Carolina, Leah, Jackson, Embry, Carley, Laney, Grant, and Bryn), and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceding Karen in death were her parents and in-laws, close friends and family Doris Ann and many German relatives.
We will miss our wife, sister, mom, grandma, aunt, and friend. Love you, bye, for now.
A memorial mass for Karen will be held on July 1 starting at 2 pm at St. Phillips Church, Stone Lake WI. Interment of ashes to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake, WI. A celebration of life will follow at the Stone Lake Lions Club Park Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Chippewa Falls Parks and Rec. 30 W. Central St. Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 and designate it to a Memorial Park Bench for Karen Blachowiak payable to Parks, Recreation, and Forestry or to St. Phillips Catholic Church, Stone Lake, WI.
