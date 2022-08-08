Karen Buvala, age 65, passed away at her home on July 29th after a two-year battle with cancer.
Born the 13th of 14 children to Ray and Eula McNaughton on May 23, 1957 in Durand, Wisconsin, Karen grew up on the home farm, learning lessons of hard work, determination and how to play well with others. She graduated from Durand HS in 1975, after four good years of friendships, study, debate and forensics.
Karen graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1980 with degrees in biology and speech (now communication and journalism).
Being able to communicate well came easy for Karen. She was president of the National Forensic League as a high school senior. She attended Grace Walsh's Speech Institute at UW-EC, placing second out of 150 participants. As a college student, she judged debate for a season at Delong Middle School in Eau Claire.
Karen married Andrew Buvala on July 26th, 1980, eleven days after the infamous July 15th 100 mph storm that blew down nearly half of the elm trees in Eau Claire. Though Eau Claire was designated a disaster area, the wedding was not. Karen & Andy went on to have 42 years together, a testament to their love & devotion to each other.
Karen raised two remarkably successful children, Jason and Kirsten. She started reading to them when they were days old, guided and supported them through elementary and high school, served as room mother, took them to the Guthrie Theater & St. Paul Science Museum, walked them down the street for their piano lessons, and cheered them on at T-ball/baseball & swim meets. Jason married Kaite Caucutt of Eau Claire in 2010, became a high school Spanish teacher and lives in Rochester, Minnesota. The two of them have Karen's precious (and precocious) grandchildren, Harper and Elin. Kirsten, living in Middleton, Wisconsin, works as a critical care nurse.
Karen worked for Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire for eight years before staying home to raise her two children. Karen started with Dayton’s when it opened in Eau Claire in 1991, working for 25 years as a sales associate at Dayton’s/Marshall Field’s/Macy's until it closed in 2017. She was recognized as a Macy's Outstanding Associate eight years. Karen was known for her very comprehensive product knowledge. She claimed that she never sold anything; she simply helped people find things that fit their needs. Karen often said, “I think everyone has a story to tell, you have to listen to them. You have to have fun with people.” Karen's real satisfaction came from the thanks she got from clients she came to know in her work. As one person told her; “When I come in the store and see that you are working, I know I am going to have a better day.”
Karen enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was proud of her Scottish heritage and enjoyed her annual family reunions. For 28 years Karen & her family made the trip to Omaha to celebrate Fourth of July with her brother Steve, sister-in-law Suzanne and their children. On New Year's Eve, for nearly 40 years, she and Andy joined Paul and Amber Moltzau to ring in the New Year. In the last 10 years she and her sisters have gotten together for their “sister's reunion,” exploring places like Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, Milwaukee, Austin, Chicago and Minneapolis.
Karen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Andrew; her children, Jason (Kaite) and Kirsten; grandchildren, Harper and Elin; brothers David (Julie) of Menomonie, WI; Robert (Virginia) of Larkspur, CO; Donald of Watertown, WI; Paul (Barbara) of Waukesha, WI; and Michael (JoEllen) of Polk City, IA; and sisters Ardys (Marvin) Dunn of Portland, OR; Christine (Karl) Stewart of Ripon, WI; and Mary (Richard) Carr of Argyle, WI; sisters in law Christine of Ocala FL; Mary of Stoughton, WI; Suzanne of Omaha, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bill, Jim, Glenn & Steve, sister Joan, sisters-in-law Yasuko, Gretchen, & Susan, and brother-in-law Tim.
A Celebration of Karen’s life will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. Visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. with a luncheon at Noon.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Schifeling, St. Joseph’s Hospital Home Health & Hospice services for their compassionate care & support.
In lieu of flowers we encourage donations to the Karen McNaughton Buvala Communication Scholarship established at UW-Eau Claire. Your donations will help other students succeed in their communication majors.