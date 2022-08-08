Buvala, Karen.jpg

Karen Buvala, age 65, passed away at her home on July 29th after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born the 13th of 14 children to Ray and Eula McNaughton on May 23, 1957 in Durand, Wisconsin, Karen grew up on the home farm, learning lessons of hard work, determination and how to play well with others. She graduated from Durand HS in 1975, after four good years of friendships, study, debate and forensics. 

