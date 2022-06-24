Karen M. Dehnke, 79, of rural Fall Creek, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
Karen was born November 6, 1942, to Elmer and Louise (Sell) Bann. She was raised in Augusta, where she was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. She attended Russell Corner Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1960. Following her graduation she enrolled in the secretarial program at the Eau Claire Technical College and then went on to work as a secretary for Hobbs Supply in Eau Claire.
On November 9, 1963, Karen was united in marriage to Melvin Dehnke. The couple farmed all their married life in Lincoln Township, rural Fall Creek. In addition to raising her 3 children, Karen had also worked at the State Bank of Fall Creek and also when it became M&I Bank. She then worked several years on assembly at Hutchinson Technologies in Eau Claire before going back to banking, working at Pigeon Falls State Bank and then Oakwood Bank of Augusta, she retired in 2021.
Throughout her life Karen had enjoyed the monthly couples card games, league bowling with the Women’s Chicken Chaser Team, her homemaker’s club involvement, and volunteering her time as a Fall Creek Cub Scout Den Mother and 4-H Leader with the Lucky Lincoln 4-H Club. Her faith and family were the center of her life. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, active with their ladies society and participated in the Bethel Studies Program through the Missouri Synod. In addition to everything that Karen was involved in, she still had time to prepare delicious meals and care for her family .
Karen will be dearly missed by Melvin, her loving husband of 58 years; 2 sons, Darin (Michelle Herrick) Dehnke and Chad Dehnke all of Fall Creek; daughter Sara (Casey) Aichele of Fairchild; 3 grandchildren, Arin Dehnke, Mikayla Dehnke and Gavin Dehnke; 5 step grandchildren, Ashley Panzer, Alexis Shinkan, Tiffany Bowe, Case Aichele III, Charles Aichele; 2 great grandchildren, Owen Dehnke, Ann Berlin King; 1 step great granddaughter Evelyn Aichele; brother Curtis (Judy) Bann of Woodbury, MN; sister Linda (Larry) Bohl of Tilden; long time special friend Sue Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer. In addition to her parents, Elmer and Louise Bann, Karen was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Walter and Arlene Dehnke.
A visitation will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Fall Creek, with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .