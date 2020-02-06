Karen A. Fredrickson, age 76 of Plum City, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City.
Karen was born on August 25, 1943 in Durand. She was the daughter of Elmer and Myrtle (Schneider) Smith. Karen grew up in the Weston Township, rural Dunn county and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1961. She married Bernard Fredrickson on September 2, 1961 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plum City. After marriage, they lived in Plum City where they raised their family. After her children were older, Karen worked at various places, she owned and operated Physique Boutique with her friend Sharon Fleishauer and she enjoyed doing photography for the high school. Karen was a big supporter of the Plum City community and going to Blues’ games.
Karen enjoyed her monthly outings with the “cluckers”, playing cards, flower gardens, the flags around the house and being social. Most of all, Karen loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her husband of 58 years; Bernard, children; Bernard Jr. (Tammy) of Arkansaw, Kimberley of Plum City, Kelly Retterath of Plum City, Nicole Fredrickson of Eau Claire, 14 grandchildren; Jayson, Amber, Melanne, Miah, Paige, Jasmine, Matthew, Jason, Josh, Dusty, Drew, Dylan, Devin and Jayda, eight great grandchildren, four sisters; May DeLong of Elmwood, Barb Sperger of Durand, Neva (Lou) Hutter of Eau Galle and Carol Bignell of Durand, two sisters-in-law; Bonnie Hedrick of Inver Grove Heights, MN and Lois Kinkle of Woodbury, MN, two step-sisters, one step-brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father; Ronald “Ole” Roetter, mother and father-in-law; Helen and Harry Fredrickson, one sister; Norma McRoberts and one sister-in-law; Betty Peterson.
Memorial Services will be 11:00AM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plum City. Rev. Daniel Pfaffe will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Plum City at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00PM-7:00PM Sunday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. A luncheon will follow at Molly’s.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
