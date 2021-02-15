Karen M. Golden, age 78 of Altoona, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Karen was born in Eau Claire on April 27, 1942 to Orville and Marion (Knecth) Lawrence. She married Lovell Golden in Eau Claire on August 21, 1965. Karen loved babysitting and taking care of kids. She was a very happy person with a positive attitude and smile on her face. A couple of her favorite things to do where when Lovell and her would hop in the car and go for a ride and playing smear.
She is survived by her husband Lovell; sons: Lee and Jeff Golden, and Bill (Linda) King; daughter Carol (George) King; grandchildren: Derek, Victoria, Tony, June, Julie, Bradley, Meghan, Myra, Maria, Caanan, Colton, Keats and Alyssa; great-grandchildren: TJ, Kayla and Autumn; brother Roger (Sue) Lawrence; and sisters: Nancy Seyers and Joanne (Fred) Walker. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, a grandchild Angel, brothers Orville Jr. “Butch” and Charles, and her sister Lillian.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Livestreaming can be found on the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior. Inurnment will be held at Prairie View Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
