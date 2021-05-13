Karen Ann Jacobs, 84, of Woodstock, GA passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021 after an extended illness. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the only child of Lester C. Hotchkiss and Annabel M. (Block) Hotchkiss.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband and father of her children Wallace “Wally” J. Jacobs.
Karen was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother and she is survived by her daughter, Jody Ann Sweeney (Bruce) and her son James (Jim) Wallace Jacobs; two granddaughters, Shae Elizabeth DeNyse (Mark) and Kari Ann Mears (Mike); and 5 great grandchildren, Ian and Brynn Mears and Asher, Dax, and Reese DeNyse.
Karen grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1954. After she married, she and her family were fortunate to be able to live in several places including Wisconsin, Kansas, Michigan, New York, and Georgia. She moved to Brunswick, GA in 1970 and lived there until 2012 when she moved to the Atlanta area to be near family. She spent six years in the Lawrenceville area where she attended Christ the Lord Lutheran Church. She moved to Woodstock in 2018 and is currently a member of The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She has always been an active member and loved serving in her churches. Karen was an avid traveler. She traveled to many sites worldwide including China and Israel. She also traveled the USA extensively. Some of her favorite hobbies were reading, sewing, and golf. One of her hobbies was income tax preparation and she was recently awarded a plaque for 30 years of service volunteering for AARP tax preparation.
A memorial service will be held for Karen on May 18th at Grow Church (2510 E. Cherokee Dr. Woodstock GA 30188). Visitation will begin at 2:00 with the service to follow at 3:00. Pastors Tim Morgan, Paul Baumgartner, and Lance Turner will officiate. A Celebration of Life reception will be held in Brunswick at Edo Miller Funeral Home on June 9th from 6:00 — 8:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Georgia Mountains Hospice (70 Caring Way. Jasper, GA 30143) or The American Cancer Society.
