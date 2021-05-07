Karen A. Krier, 61, of Eau Claire, received the healing she was searching for in her unshakeable faith on Saturday, April 24, 2021 as she went to be with God, surrounded by her loving family, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Karen was born November 11, 1959 in West Bend, WI to Ambrose and Audrey (Schueller) Krier.
She is survived by her children, Nichole (Michael) Musser and Tyler Scott both of Chippewa Falls; twin grandsons, Arthur and Calvin Musser; parents, Ambrose and Audrey Krier; siblings, Marie Krier of Windsor, CO, Daniel (Kim) Krier of West Bend, Diane (Dave) Wagner of Sheboygan and numerous nieces, nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews.
Karen worked in administration for Pepsi Cola Company for more than twenty years. She loved to bike, roller blade, play tennis and bake.
Karen’s friends and family were most important to her and she cherished her time spent with everyone.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive, Altoona). A graveside service with family and friends will take place on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in West Bend.
Memorial donations in honor of Karen can be given to her family, with designation at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com