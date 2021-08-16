Karen Lapointe

Karen A LaPointe passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 30th of July 2021. Karen was born on December 28, 1947. Karen was the only daughter of Robert and Betty (nee Berg) Christianson. Karen graduated from North high school in Eau Claire, WI in 1966. Karen spent many years working various jobs; such as Uniroyal Tire company, Packerland meat packing company and Phillips plastics. Karen retired early with a disability, from Phillips plastics.
In 1984 Karen married her last love, David. The two of them enjoyed having a small hobby farm with pigs and long haired steer. Karen enjoyed having many small pets, mostly dogs. However, while on the hobby farm, Karen also had a pot-bellied pig living in the house. Karen’s last years were filled with the joy of Dolly, her little chihuahua.
Karen was preceded in death by her father (1976), mother (2014) and her husband (2016). Karen is survived by her two brothers; Bruce (Kathy) Christianson of Irma WI, Thomas (Janet) Christianson of northern WI, her daughter Tammy, her son Gary, six grandchildren-Katy, Brandon, Frannie, Tyler, Priscilla, Payton, and 5 great grandchildren-Juan, Julian, Neveah, Scarlett, Penelope.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the staff at River Pines nursing home in Altoona, WI who provided such warm and loving care to Karen while she lived there.
Private family ceremony in the near future.
