Karen June (Flury) Lieberman, age 80, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice. She passed away from complications of dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Karen was born June 12, 1942, to Dorothy Paul-Thewis and Jacob Flury of Arcadia and Waumandee, Wisconsin, that same year her parents purchased a farm near the Waumandee Valley, which provided many baby animals as pets. Free time was spent exploring the hills and valleys of Buffalo County and many excursions to towns on the Mississippi River.
Karen graduated from Arcadia High School in 1960. She graduated from Eau Claire State University with honors and was involved in drama, library, forensics and social service organizations. With a degree in elementary education, she taught 4th and 5th grades in Janesville, Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. While in college, Karen worked at Samuelson Department Store and the old Midelfort Clinic on Grand Avenue.
During the Christmas holidays of 1968, Karen married Jim Lieberman of Mondovi, Wisconsin. To this marriage, free spirited Bradley James was born. Later, his delightful little sister, Trisha Karen. They were a great joy in our early years and comforting help in our later years.
Karen enjoyed all needle arts, gardening, reading, writing, holiday decorating, many outdoor and indoor music concerts, and any day tripping to a historical or scenic destination. They also traveled across the U.S., Canada and Europe, and especially enjoyed our ancestral countries of Switzerland and Germany. Memorable moment was 9-11-2001 in Rome, when the tour guide told us the first reports from the U.S. where New York was being bombed.
Family, friends and fundraisers were the recipients of many of Karen’s hand knit sweaters, afghans and scarves. Karen wanted no funeral or good-byes, as she faithfully hopes to see you all in her best and longest trip of all. Karen is survived by her husband of 53 years, her children, and siblings, Juan Flury and Cindi Flury Stone, both of Galesville, Cheyenne (Duane) Flury Poeschel and Jon (Diane) Flury of Eau Claire, and Wayne (Charlene) Flury of Janesville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, who worked so hard and loved us all so much, and brother, Jay (Nancy) Flury of Onalaska.
There will be no public services. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi, Wisconsin.