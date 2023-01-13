Lieberman.png

Karen June (Flury) Lieberman, age 80, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice. She passed away from complications of dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Karen was born June 12, 1942, to Dorothy Paul-Thewis and Jacob Flury of Arcadia and Waumandee, Wisconsin, that same year her parents purchased a farm near the Waumandee Valley, which provided many baby animals as pets. Free time was spent exploring the hills and valleys of Buffalo County and many excursions to towns on the Mississippi River.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Lieberman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you