Karen May Barber of Altoona passed on Friday, November 11, at Grace Willowbrook, Eau Claire, at the age of 90.
Karen was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on May 5, 1932, to Benjamin and Cora (nee Thurke) Balthazar. Karen graduated from Washington Park High School in 1950. Karen married Vern Barber, Jr. (who sat behind her in homeroom) on October 24, 1953, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine. Karen graduated from Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee as a registered nurse in 1953 and went to work as a surgical nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine. Karen later worked as a nurse at Dominican College of Racine. When the college closed in 1975, Karen started an estate sale business called “The Sunshine Girls.” She considered that her fun job!
Karen and Vern cruised and raced sailboats throughout the Great Lakes. They later switched to powerboat cruising and salmon fishing on Lake Michigan. The two became snowbirds after retirement, where they travelled in their motorhome throughout the south and spent winters in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Karen and Vern volunteered as campground hosts with the National Park Service for a number of seasons. Heading north in spring, Karen and Vern enjoyed their summer months at their lake house in rural Stone Lake and later moved to a year-round home in Altoona.
Karen was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making all sorts of clothes and crafts for her daughter and grandchildren. She enjoyed a good game of Bridge, as well as Russian Bank and other card games. Karen loved tending her flowers and cooking as well as entertaining her friends and family. When the grandkids came, she would take them out fishing in their little rowboat.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Peggy (William) Schwengel of Eau Claire; grandsons, Benjamin (Laura) Schwengel of Lino Lakes, MN, and Michael Schwengel of Eau Claire; granddaughter, Laura (Brad) Kahler of Colome, SD; and five great-grandchildren: Adelaide and Hendrick Schwengel, Armin, Leokadia, and Luella Kahler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; an infant daughter, Patricia; sister, Agnes (Larry) Chickadaunce; and brothers, Bernard (Marjory) Balthazar and Kermit (Mary Elizabeth) Balthazar.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caring staff of Mayo Hospital — Eau Claire and Moments Hospice of Eau Claire. Karen spent the last 3 months of her life at Grace Willowbrook Assisted Living in Eau Claire, where the residents and staff were so kind and caring. While her time at Grace Willowbrook was much shorter than we had hoped, her days were filled with friendship and love.
Private services are planned with burial at the Tyndall Cemetery, Tyndall, SD. The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements.
