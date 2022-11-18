Karen May Barber of Altoona passed on Friday, November 11, at Grace Willowbrook, Eau Claire, at the age of 90.

Karen was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on May 5, 1932, to Benjamin and Cora (nee Thurke) Balthazar. Karen graduated from Washington Park High School in 1950. Karen married Vern Barber, Jr. (who sat behind her in homeroom) on October 24, 1953, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine. Karen graduated from Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee as a registered nurse in 1953 and went to work as a surgical nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine. Karen later worked as a nurse at Dominican College of Racine. When the college closed in 1975, Karen started an estate sale business called “The Sunshine Girls.” She considered that her fun job!

