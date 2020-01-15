Karen Madson

Karen E. Madson, 77, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Karen was born on July 12, 1942 to William and Margaret (Hoffman) Candell in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and was a lifetime resident of Eau Claire. She married James F. Madson on December 30, 1960. She loved spending time at the cottage in Chetek every weekend with family and friends.
Karen is survived by her children, John (Shelly) Madson of Rice Lake, WI, Jeff (Julie) Madson of Chippewa Falls, WI, Julie (Dave) Carey of Chetek, WI, Jayne (Alvin Griesbach) Nowak of Stanley, WI; grandchildren, Mike (Molly) Madson of Olney, MD, Jeremy (Amy) Carey of Owatonna, MN, Derek Madson of Chippewa Falls, WI, Erin (Ben) Johnson of Rice Lake, WI, Emily (Rob) Drew of Rice Lake, WI, Jessica (Tony) Magur of Altoona, WI, Trevor (Kelsey) Madson of Eau Claire, WI, Andreas Erickson of Eau Claire, WI, and Cole Erickson of Chippewa Falls, WI; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Carey, Easton Magur, Theo Madson, Myla Drew, Lucy Madson, Elsie Drew, Bristol Magur, Asher Carey, Gracie Johnson, Graham Johnson, Ona Johnson, and Baby Girl Carey (due in March); her brother, Keith (Carolyn) Candell; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Nancy Huse; brothers-in-law, James Huse and Ron Young; sisters-in-law, Darlene Rada and Diane Stienke.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the nurses from Mayo Hospice, nurse practitioner Zachary Noland, and physician assistant Barbara Schoeneberger.
Funeral services will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Rev. Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be at 2:30 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery following the service. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.