Karen Marcine McCrady was called to her eternal rest on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. A gathering of friends and family will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 3214 Golf Road in Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Jamie Brieske officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.
Karen was born in Eau Claire, WI on July 13, 1938 at Luther Hospital, the daughter of Albert A. and Ethel L. Matz. She attended Longfellow Elementary School, Eau Claire Junior High School, “The Castle” and graduated from Eau Claire High School with the senior class of 1956. She began working for Wisconsin Bell Telephone in her senior year. On June 1, 1968, Karen was united in marriage to James McCrady. They moved to Fairfax, VA as Jim began a career with the federal government and Karen transferred to the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company. After Jim retired from the federal government in 1996, they retired back to Eau Claire, WI where they currently lived.
Karen was not athletically inclined, but was an accomplished bowler where she bowled in two Ladies Leagues for over 15 years. Karen and Jim fell in love with lighthouses when they took a vacation to Wells, Maine and they have been chasing lighthouses ever since. They are members of several lighthouse societies and have visited and photographed over 650 lighthouses in the US and Canada.
Karen was an avid sports fan. In her early years, she was a member of “The Knot Hole Gang” at Carson Park where she would attend many baseball games with her dad. Karen loved her sports, especially “The Twins”, the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. She also loved watching tennis, golf, NASCAR, basketball and college La Crosse, especially the Maryland Terps. She was an avid reader and she did many beautiful cross-stitch patterns on sweatshirts.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James B. McCrady, Eau Claire, WI; her brother, Jeffrey Matz (Gwen) Sherburn, MN; nephews, Scott (Shirley) Buchberger, Eagan, MN, Joel (Pam) Woletz, Eau Claire, WI, Brad Woletz (Joan Toth), Bruce, WI; brother-in-law, Joel K. (Monica) McCrady, Corvallis, OR. Also, many great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Albert A. and Ethel L. Matz; sister, Judith Woletz and niece, Laurie Buchberger.