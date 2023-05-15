Karen Marcine McCrady was called to her eternal rest on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. A gathering of friends and family will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 3214 Golf Road in Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Jamie Brieske officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.

Karen was born in Eau Claire, WI on July 13, 1938 at Luther Hospital, the daughter of Albert A. and Ethel L. Matz. She attended Longfellow Elementary School, Eau Claire Junior High School, “The Castle” and graduated from Eau Claire High School with the senior class of 1956. She began working for Wisconsin Bell Telephone in her senior year. On June 1, 1968, Karen was united in marriage to James McCrady. They moved to Fairfax, VA as Jim began a career with the federal government and Karen transferred to the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company. After Jim retired from the federal government in 1996, they retired back to Eau Claire, WI where they currently lived.