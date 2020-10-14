Karen Elisabeth (Arntson) McDonnell, age 80, of Altoona, passed away peacefully at Azura Memory Care on Friday, October 9, 2020, with her family by her side. Naturally kind, curious and most concerned about others, she lived a life devoted to her family and faith. Karen had a beautiful smile and gentle warmth that put everyone at ease. She was universally beloved by family, friends and anyone new she met.
Karen was born November 16, 1939, in Valley City, N.D., the only daughter of E.M. “Arne” and Margaret “Marge” (Day) Arntson. She grew up in the small town of New Rockford, N.D., and regularly spent time with her maternal grandparents, who lived across the street, and her doting aunts, uncles and cousins.
Karen graduated from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest, Ill., in 1962 with a degree in speech. It was there she met the love of her life, William “Bill” McDonnell, a professional actor from Chicago. Bill visited Karen’s stagecraft class in February 1961, and after class, Karen came up and said, “It’s nice to meet you, Mr. McDonnell.” Bill picked up on that cue, and they began dating. They were engaged the following Christmas.
Karen and Bill were married on August 11, 1962, in New Rockford, and were soon joined by a son and two daughters. The family moved to Eau Claire in 1968, where Bill accepted a faculty position at UW-Eau Claire. She devoted herself to raising her three “kyds” for the next decade, then later enjoyed working as a Tupperware dealer, as an accounting assistant for Coca-Cola Bottling, and for several years at the Nelson Cheese store.
Karen and Bill were longtime members of Immaculate Conception Church, where she sang for 35+ years in the choir, served as a lector, and volunteered at the elementary school, as a library assistant and as a Girl Scout leader. Karen was active in the University Women’s Association (UWA) for four decades, including as UWA president, and enjoyed such UWA activities as foreign cookery, couples’ bridge, film discussion, stitchery, and book discussion groups. She and Bill were actively involved in National Marriage Encounter and Image Group programs.
Karen enjoyed gardening, bird-watching, cooking for family and friends, reading, and attending plays, films, and concerts. She was an attentive and loving mom and grandma, and always packed an apron when visiting her children’s homes. Most of all, she loved spending time with Bill; they fondly recounted their travels throughout the U.S. and to Ireland, England, and Scotland.
Karen is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Bill, son Sean (Britt) McDonnell, daughters Jean (David) Coatney and Colleen (Thaddeus) Brown; brother, Jon (Mary) Arntson; aunt Lucille (Day) Nathan; six grandchildren: Ryan and Lauren McDonnell, and Leslie, Kristen, Bryan, and Eddy Coatney; and numerous cousins, nephews and a niece.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law Joan (Anderson) McDonnell.
A funeral Mass and celebration of Karen’s life will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Committal service will take place immediately after the funeral at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral service, along with practicing social distancing.
To view the funeral Mass for Karen live online starting at 11:30 a.m., click or type in the following: https://tinyurl.com/karenfuneral
The family wishes to thank the staff of Azura Memory Care for their loving attentiveness to Karen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials for Karen be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Diabetes Association, Sojourner House in Eau Claire (c/o of Catholic Charities of La Crosse), or a charity of your choice.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.